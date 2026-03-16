Zelensky: Ukraine Hopes U.S. Will Not Shift Attention Away Due To Middle East

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement in a Sunday interview with CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria, according to Ukrinform.

“We would very much not want the United States to turn away from the issue of Ukraine because of the Middle East,” Zelensky said

The Ukrainian leader expressed concern that there could be“delays in the delivery of certain types of weapons or reductions in the volume of defense materials that are critically important to us” due to the large amounts of ammunition the U.S. is using in its strikes against Iran.

“In my view, the risk is very high,” he added.

Zelensky also spoke in detail about Ukrainian UAV experts who are helping Gulf countries repel Iranian attacks. He noted that three large groups led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov are in the region, providing advice on countering Iranian drone attacks.

“The Americans have reached out to us several times. There have been several requests-for assistance to a specific country or for support for the Americans,” Zelensky added.“Currently, we are providing recommendations and consultations to help protect the civilian population and military bases.”

Zelensky noted that Russia is supplying Iran with drones that it manufactures under license.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to share with the U.S. the drone technologies and electronic warfare systems it has developed.

“As you can see in the Middle East, even if you have a sufficient number of missiles-anti-missile missiles-that is not enough. You need a defense system.”

Zelensky noted that he has spoken several times with President Donald Trump about this initiative, which could involve dozens of American and Ukrainian companies in the development of interceptors, half of which would be used by Ukraine and the other half by partners.

“But so far, let's just say, we haven't received a clear answer.”

While the war in the Middle East continues, Ukraine is seeking other partners to strengthen its air defense, Zelensky said.

: Putin never wanted to end war in Ukrain

“SAMP/T is currently the only alternative in Europe,” he noted, referring to the Franco-Italian air defense system.

“This year, we will see if the new SAMP/T systems can intercept ballistic missiles. If it works, it will provide long-term and valuable support.” As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky stated that Ukraine successfully thwarted a major offensive operation that Russia had planned to launch at the end of last year.

Photo: OP