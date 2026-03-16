MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade reported this on Facebook.

Soldiers of the 79th Brigade inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

According to available information, the 2nd Battalion of the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Donetsk Brigade“Oplot,” named after the traitor to Ukraine Alexander Zakharchenko, was withdrawn from the combat zone for full replenishment due to critical, irreparable losses, the report states.

The invaders' 5th Donetsk Motorized Rifle Brigade has been well known to the soldiers of the 79th Brigade since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war in 2014.

At that time, Ukrainian paratroopers had already faced this unit during the battles for Donetsk Airport.

Despite the enemy's constant attempts to rebuild its forces and deploy new units to the sector, the Tavriia paratroopers continue to methodically destroy the enemy and thwart its offensive plans.

At the same time, according to preliminary information, units of one of the Russian invaders' motorized rifle brigades are moving their positions from the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas to other nearby settlements.

Russian shelling ofregion leaves one killed and three injured

The likely purpose of this regrouping is to prepare for new assault operations north of these cities, the military noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, the Russian army had attacked the positions of Ukraine's defenders 49 times, with the heaviest fighting occurring in the Huliaipole, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk directions.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine