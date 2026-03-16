Delhi's Air Quality Improves After Rainfall, AQI In 'Satisfactory' Category

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) improved significantly after the region experienced a change in weather conditions. Driven by cool winds and clear skies, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 'improved' levels across most parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Coming as a relief for residents, the AQI was recorded within the 'Green' and 'Satisfactory' categories at several locations.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and allied agencies, the AQI remained at 'satisfactory' levels at multiple monitoring stations across Delhi.

An AQI of 74 was recorded at Alipur, 92 at Ashok Vihar, 87 at Aya Nagar, and 86 at Burari Crossing. Additionally, the AQI stood at 95 at the Commonwealth Sports Complex and 72 at CRRI, Mathura Road.

On the contrary, levels remained slightly higher in a few locations - such as Bawana (117), the Cantonment Area (116), and Chandni Chowk (117) - falling within the 'Moderate' category.

Meanwhile, in Noida, air quality has witnessed improvement across all four of its monitoring stations. An AQI of 70 was recorded in Sector-62, 90 in Sector-125, 85 in Sector-1, and 84 in Sector-116. All these figures fall within the 'Satisfactory' category.

Ghaziabad also experienced improvement in air quality. An AQI of 80 was recorded in Indirapuram, 64 in Sanjay Nagar, and 84 in Vasundhara - all of which fall within the 'Satisfactory' category. However, the Loni area recorded an AQI of 133, placing it in the 'Moderate' category.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has predicted clear weather for the NCR region.

According to the seven-day forecast issued for the Noida region, the minimum temperature recorded on March 16 was 17 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 27 degrees Celsius, while the sky is expected to remain predominantly clear.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 28 degrees Celsius on March 17 and 29 degrees Celsius on March 18.

However, the Meteorological Department has indicated that weather patterns may shift once again starting March 19.

According to the forecast, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy on March 19, and rain or thundershowers may occur at one or two locations. A possibility of partly cloudy skies and light rain has also been predicted for March 20, while March 21 may witness generally overcast skies accompanied by light rainfall.

Experts suggest that if the rain and strong winds persist, people in the Delhi-NCR region may continue to benefit from clean air in the days to come.