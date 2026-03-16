WB Congress Demands Clarification On 6 Million Voters Before Elections

Congress Demands Clarity on Voters' List

West Bengal Congress President Suvankar Sarkar on Monday said that Congress only demands that the names of valid voters should not be removed from the voters' list.

Speaking to ANI, he demanded that the six million names under consideration should be clarified before the commencement of elections. "Whether it's one phase or two, the Congress's only stance is that the names of valid voters should not be removed from the voter list. Our sole demand is that the six million names under consideration before April 23 should be clarified. Only after this is clarified can this election become a festival," he said.

'How Can It Be a Festival?': Sarkar Questions EC

Sarkar further questioned the Election Commission, describing the upcoming elections as an "electoral festival". "The Election Commission, in today's press conference, stated that this is an electoral festival--how can it be a festival? I am a valid voter, but my name is not on the voter list. My demand from the Election Commission is that the names of valid voters be included in the voter list," he said.

EC Announces Poll Schedule

Yesterday, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly polls in the four states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9.

The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced. Special intensive revision of the voters' lists in these four states and one union territory has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published. (ANI)

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