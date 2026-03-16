Top 10 Government Jobs After Bsc Agriculture With Salary Up To ₹1 Lakh

Looking for government jobs after BSc Agriculture? Here are 10 top options for agri-graduates, with details on salary, age limit, recruitment process, and key job responsibilities.

India is an agriculture-first country, so there's no shortage of government jobs for agriculture graduates. But many students miss out because they don't have the right information. If you have a BSc in Agriculture or a similar degree, the central and state governments offer many great posts. These jobs come with good salaries, security, and promotion chances. So, if you're an agri-grad preparing for a government job, here are 10 top options for you.

This is a very popular post in the Agriculture Department. An ADO's job is to inform farmers about new technology, seeds, and farming methods.



Salary: Around ₹35,000 to ₹80,000 per month

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years (varies by state) Recruitment: Through State Public Service Commissions or the Agriculture Department

Agricultural scientists work on new farming technologies and research. This is a high-impact role for those who love science.



Salary: ₹60,000 to ₹1,20,000 per month

Age Limit: Usually 21 to 35 years Recruitment: Through agricultural research institutes and national-level exams

This post is with the state government's agriculture department. The officer guides farmers on government schemes and modern farming.



Salary: ₹40,000 to ₹90,000 per month Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

Many government banks hire agriculture graduates to handle loans for farmers and agricultural projects. It's a key banking role.



Salary: ₹35,000 to ₹70,000 per month

Age Limit: 20 to 30 years Recruitment: Through banking recruitment exams

This is a great option for students interested in working with forests and the environment. You get to be close to nature.



Salary: ₹40,000 to ₹80,000 per month

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years Recruitment: Through State Public Service Commissions

This post is at the district or block level. The main job is to monitor farming-related schemes and their implementation.



Salary: ₹25,000 to ₹50,000 per month Age Limit: 18 to 35 years

This officer's role is to implement rural development schemes and ensure they reach the farmers. It's a grassroots-level job.



Salary: ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 per month Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

This post is in agricultural research institutes. Assistants work on developing new farming technologies and support senior scientists.



Salary: ₹35,000 to ₹70,000 per month Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

The main responsibility of this officer is to check the quality and safety of food products. It's a crucial public health role.



Salary: ₹40,000 to ₹90,000 per month Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

This officer's job involves research and advising on how to protect crops from pests and diseases. It's a specialised role.



Salary: ₹45,000 to ₹85,000 per month Age Limit: 21 to 35 years

If you want a government job in the agriculture sector, you must regularly check these platforms:



Central and state government job websites

Official websites of State Public Service Commissions

Recruitment notifications from the Agriculture Department

Banking recruitment portals Reliable job portals and Rozgar Samachar

Vacancies for roles like Agriculture Officer, Agricultural Scientist, and Agriculture Field Officer are often posted on these platforms.