Dhurandhar 2 Cast Fees: From Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt Who Took The Highest Pay?

Fans can't wait for Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh. Advance bookings are soaring, and now the cast's salary details have been revealed.

With just 3–4 days left until the release of Dhurandhar 2, the salaries of its star-studded cast have been revealed. Let's take a look at who earned what and who received the biggest paycheck for this blockbuster film.

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role in Dhurandhar 2. For his work in the film, Ranveer has been charged a whopping Rs 50 crore. This makes him the highest-paid actor in the entire cast.

Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in an important role in Dhurandhar 2. Speaking of his fees, the actor received Rs 10 crore for his part in the movie.

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Arjun Rampal is also in the film, playing the role of a fearsome villain. For this movie, he was paid a fee of Rs 1 crore.

Sara Arjun is another key cast member in Dhurandhar 2. According to reports, Sara received a fee of Rs 1 crore for her role in the film.

R Madhavan is all set to make a mark once again with Dhurandhar 2. The actor reportedly got a paycheck of Rs 9 crore for this film.

It is being said that Akshaye Khanna will also be seen in Dhurandhar 2. He will reportedly be shown in a flashback sequence. For this special appearance, he was paid Rs 2.5 crore.