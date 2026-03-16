Donald Trump Praises Mark Levin, Calls Him 'Great American Patriot'

Trump Defends 'Great American Patriot' Mark Levin

Donald Trump has praised conservative political commentator Mark Levin in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, describing him as a "Great American Patriot" and defending him against critics. In a lengthy message shared on the platform, Trump expressed strong support for Levin and suggested that the conservative commentator was being unfairly targeted by people he described as having less "intellect" and "capability." Trump wrote, "Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, 'THE GREAT ONE,' conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity, after years of dealing with Mark in Legal, Media, and other capacities. Mark would often do Sean's show, speaking as a lawyer, and Sean realized then, as did others, that he was special."

Levin's Background and Conservative Influence

Levin is a well-known conservative voice in the United States and hosts the television programme Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News. He has also authored several books on politics and constitutional issues and is a prominent supporter of conservative political causes in the country.

In the same post, Trump elaborated on Levin's background, claiming that the commentator initially did not intend to pursue a career in television or radio but was encouraged by others who believed his views should reach a wider audience. Trump further wrote, "Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him. He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country."

Trump Slams Critics, Alleges Jealousy

Trump also alleged that criticism directed at Levin stems from jealousy and anger among his detractors, asserting that such voices hold less influence than commonly perceived. "When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose 'sway' is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish. Other than for his wonderful wife and family, Mark Levin only cares and wants one thing, GREATNESS AND SUCCESS FOR AMERICA! Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound," Trump wrote.

Praise Linked to MAGA and National Security

In the post, Trump also reiterated his broader political message associated with the "Make America Great Again" movement, often referred to as MAGA, and linked it to national security concerns, including preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. "THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World. MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing. GOD BLESS OUR GREAT MILITARY, WHICH I HAVE REBUILT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MY FIRST TERM, TO ACHIEVE EVERLASTING PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

Trump's message comes as Levin remains a prominent figure within conservative media circles in the United States, frequently commenting on domestic politics, constitutional matters, and foreign policy issues. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)