LPG Crisis Update: Cylinder Supply Improves By 20% In Karnataka After Centre's Directive

Bengaluru: The LPG cylinder supply problem, which started because of the war in Iran, is finally showing signs of getting better. On Sunday, the state's Food and Civil Supplies Department announced that cylinder supply has improved by 20% in the last three days. This happened after the central government gave a directive to the oil companies. The supply of commercial LPG, which was hit the hardest, has also gotten better.

Between March 12 and 14, a total of 11,62,598 cylinders were supplied. This is a 20% jump in the supply of domestic, commercial, and auto LPG cylinders. The Food Department also mentioned that they have seized 514 cylinders across the state. These seizures were related to illegal hoarding, using domestic cylinders for business, and illegal gas refilling.

Also read: LPG Crisis: Hotels Across Bengaluru Shut or Switch to Firewood Cooking Amid Gas Shortage

Cylinder Supply Details

On March 12, companies supplied 3,52,921 domestic and 5,058 commercial cylinders. On March 13, the numbers were 3,86,363 for domestic and 6,371 for commercial use. And on March 14, they supplied 4,02,373 domestic and 9,512 commercial cylinders. In total, 11,62,598 cylinders were supplied over these three days.

The department explained that they have taken steps to make sure there are no supply issues for the public and for essential services. This includes places like hospitals, schools, canteens at airports, railway stations, and bus stands, prasadam distribution at major temples, government offices, old-age homes, and even major private company offices.

514 Cylinders Seized in Crackdown

Authorities have cracked down on illegal activities related to LPG. Until Saturday, they seized 514 cylinders across the state. The raids targeted illegal hoarding, using home cylinders for commercial purposes, and illegal gas refilling. A total of five FIRs have been filed. These were at the APMC police station in Davanagere, Andersonpet in KGF, and Peenya, Chikkajala, and Kengeri police stations in Bengaluru.

Here's a district-wise list of the seizures: 3 cylinders in Shivamogga, 46 in Yadgir, 13 in Davanagere, 209 in Bengaluru Rural, 221 in Bengaluru Urban, 1 in Kolar, 4 in Raichur, 12 in Belagavi, 2 in Dharwad, and 3 in Chikkamagaluru.

Also read: Bengaluru Plans To Produce Biogas From 3,000 Metric Tonnes Of Wet Waste: Maheshwar Rao