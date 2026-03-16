Karnataka Weather Update: Heavy Rain, Hailstorm, And Strong Winds Disrupt Several Districts

Bengaluru: Eight districts across Karnataka got a taste of summer rains on Sunday, with heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning.

4-5 km Traffic Jam

In Chikkamagaluru's Sringeri taluk, the afternoon rain was quite heavy. A tree fell in Kanathi village, leading to a massive 4-5 km traffic jam.

Madikeri, the district headquarters of Kodagu, and other parts of the district received moderate rainfall. Meanwhile, in Belagavi city, it rained for more than half an hour, giving vehicle riders a tough time.

Hail, Thunder, and Strong Winds

Alnavar in Dharwad district witnessed a hailstorm with strong winds. The ground was covered with hailstones, looking like a sheet of pearls. While the rain brought new life to the drying sugarcane crop, making farmers happy, it damaged the mango crop. In Haveri district, Shiggaon, Ranebennur, Hirekerur, Rattiihalli, and Byadgi taluks also saw rain with hailstones. This disrupted traffic for a while. The unseasonal showers created problems for farmers who were in the middle of harvesting maize and other crops.

Across Mundgod taluk in Uttara Kannada, heavy rain with hailstones, thunder, and lightning wreaked havoc. A huge mango tree came crashing down on the Pala-Hanagal state highway, blocking traffic for about two hours. The strong winds and rain blew away the roofs of houses in some areas of the town, scattering household items everywhere. In Bhatkal taluk, it rained for over half an hour starting around 7:40 PM.

In Bidar district, places like Aurad, Kamalanagar, Bhalki, and Basavakalyan received rain for more than an hour in the evening. This caused water to enter low-lying areas, creating a lot of trouble for residents. In Shivamogga, a coconut tree in Gopi Shettikoppa, on the outskirts of the city, caught fire after being struck by lightning.