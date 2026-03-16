Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls: Tejashwi Confident Of Winning Seat From NDA

RJD Confident of Securing Seat

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav assured that his party has enough support to clinch a Rajya Sabha seat away from the NDA. RJD and its alliance have 35 MLAs in the Assembly but require the support of 41 MLAs to send its candidate, AD Singh, to the Rajya Sabha. Tejashwi Yadav said that AIMIM and BSP, which have six seats and one seat respectively, have extended their support for the RJD candidates.

"We are confident. Earlier, the strength of Mahagathbandha was 35. To win, 41 is needed. BJP-NDA needed 3. But we accepted this challenge and chose to fight the BJP, not to cower before them. Colleagues from AIMIM and BSP have supported the RJD candidate. So, the strength now is 41," he said.

NDA Asserts Unity and Victory

BJP needs the support of three more MLAs for their fifth candidate to be elected. NDA candidates include Bihar's longest-tenured Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Shivesh Ram and Ram Nath Thakur. Shivesh Ram earlier exuded confidence that all five candidates of the NDA will secure a comfortable victory as all the MLAs of the alliance are united.

Speaking to the reporters, Shivesh Ram said, "Behind us, Prime Minister Modi is working on the development of the country. All leaders of Bihar are united, and very good results are going to come in the evening. All five NDA candidates are going to win. Victory is absolutely certain because we are united and the opposition is not united, that is what I know," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav on Nitish Kumar's Future

Additionally, Tejashwi Yadav reacted to the Bihar CM moving to the Rajya Sabha and said that he has expressed his sympathies to Nitish Kumar. "I have expressed my sympathies to Nitish Kumar. The day he quit Mahagathbandhan to return to the BJP in 2024, I had said that JD(U) does not have any future left. I had said that after the election, Nitish Kumar would not be the CM. They repeated what they did in Maharashtra, but in a slightly different manner. BJP destroys whoever it sides with," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)