LPG Prices Today In Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai: Check Rates In Your City On March 16 Amid West Asia Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) LPG prices are in focus since the West Asia conflict began as oil prices across the globe embarked on steady upward rally. In New Delhi, the updated domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices currently stand at ₹913.00 for a 14.2 kg cylinder. The price change indicates a marked increase compared with previous month's price of ₹853.00.

Disruption in vessel movement through Strait of Hormuz - a route that handles about a fifth of the world's oil supplies - has caused high volatility in crude oil prices which rippled across asset classes, pushing LPG prices. Even though the Centre maintains that there is no shortage of cooking gas, several businesses in the hospitality sector have been shut after shortage of commercial LPG supply affected operations, denting business.

LPG prices have shown a steady upward trend over the past year but the most striking change in prices came in March 2026, when the price rose by ₹60.

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LPG rates across major Indian cities are listed below:

New Delhi – ₹913.00 / cylinder Kolkata – ₹939.00 / cylinder Mumbai – ₹912.50 / cylinder Chennai – ₹928.50 / cylinder Bengaluru ₹915.50 / cylinder Bhubaneswar ₹939.00 / cylinder Chandigarh ₹862.50 / cylinder Chennai ₹928.50 / cylinder Gurgaon ₹921.50 / cylinder Hyderabad ₹965.00 / cylinder

Standard domestic cylinders used for household cooking purposes across India follow these revised LPG rates. The Centre in its latest update on Sunday said that there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a statement said that 77 lakh bookings were recorded on 14 March, showing a decline in theLPG bookings registered on 13 March.

According to the government, commercial LPG cylinders have been placed at the disposal of State Governments for priority distribution and are now available to consumers in 30 States and UTs.

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Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said that that sales of commercial LPG cylinders have commenced in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) which will ensure that around 1,800 cylinders are available through a priority-based system. This arrangement has been made for essential sectors like hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants, and dairies, ensuring up to 20% of average daily commercial consumption, ANI reported.

To prevent hoarding and ensure compliance amid LPG crisis, the policy mandates regulated distribution through 19-kg cylinders. As per the government's directive, bookings are being tracked on a first-in-first-out basis.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is keeping a track of daily updates on LPG supply, Sirsa reassured, as he said,“There is no need for any kind of panic; all supplies are in order.”

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External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hailed the direct talks with Iran days after two Indian-flagged ships successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz. He termed the talks as the most effective way to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Special Secretary of Ministry Of Port, Shipping And Waterways,Rajesh Kumar said,“In the Persian Gulf, on the west of the Strait of Hormuz, there were 24 Indian-flag vessels, out of which, two vessels - Shivalik and Nanda Devi - carrying LPG crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely early morning on Saturday and are heading towards India,” HT reported.

He added, "These vessels are carrying approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG; their ports of arrival will be Mundra and Kandla, with expected arrival dates of March 16 and March 17, respectively. Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers," the secretary added.