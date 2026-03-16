Bangladesh Seeks Revised Japanese Proposal To Operate HSIA T3

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Bangladesh has asked Japan to submit a revised proposal for the operation and maintenance of the Third Terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital as discussions resume to bring the long-delayed facility into operation.

The request was made during a meeting on March 13 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs between officials from the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), and a Japanese delegation. State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rasheduzzaman Millat urged the Japanese side to quickly submit an updated proposal so that negotiations can move forward.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanom Rita described the discussions as productive and said the government is working to open the new terminal as soon as possible. She expressed hope that both sides would reach a mutually beneficial agreement to operationalize the facility.

The meeting marked the first formal negotiation on the issue under the BNP-led government, signaling a renewed effort to resolve contractual and operational disputes that have kept the nearly completed terminal idle. Officials said disagreements in previous negotiations mainly centered on different categories of aviation charges, operational control, and revenue-sharing arrangements.

According to Millat, both sides presented their positions during the talks, and Japan has agreed to review Bangladesh's proposals and submit a revised offer. Further meetings are expected later in March to finalize the arrangement.

The Japanese consortium involved in the project includes Japan Airport Terminal Company, Sumitomo Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, and Narita International Airport Corporation. The project has been largely financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Approved in 2017 and launched in 2019 with an estimated cost of BDT 21,398 crore, the Third Terminal spans about 542,000 square meters. Once operational, it is expected to handle an additional 12-16 million passengers annually and nearly 900,000 tons of cargo, easing congestion at Dhaka Airport and supporting Bangladesh's goal of becoming a regional aviation hub.