Aarong Sets Guinness World Record With Its Dhanmondi Outlet

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Aarong, Bangladesh's one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands and a social enterprise of BRAC, on March 8, officially unveiled its Guinness World Records achievement for the "World's Largest Craft Store," recognizing the scale, diversity, and immersive craft experience of the Aarong Dhanmondi Flagship outlet.

The announcement ceremony featured the formal reveal of the Guinness World Records certificate, followed by the premiere of a flagship showcase music video featuring Armeen Musa and Ghashphoring Choir performing Rabindranath Tagore's "Anondoloke." The film captures the flagship as a living gallery of Bangladesh's heritage - where craft, design, and storytelling come together.

Long associated with gifts and celebrations, Aarong drew inspiration from ribbons for the architectural language of the Dhanmondi flagship, blending it with immersive storytelling that showcases Bangladesh's craft traditions at destination scale.

The space features landmark craft installations, including Santal Gaon - a monumental pottery installation crafted by nearly 100 potter families and The Great Arena, a 44-foot Nakshi Kantha crafted by 250 artisans over six months, unfolding across four floors as a monumental tribute to embroidery heritage.

The recognition also launches a wider national celebration: a pop-up gallery experience installed across 10 Aarong outlets across the country, bringing the record story to more communities and inviting customers to explore key features of the Dhanmondi flagship.