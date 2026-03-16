DBL Lifestyles Opens Multi-Foreign-Brand Store In Chattogram

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Chattogram: DBL Lifestyles Limited, the retail arm of DBL Group, inaugurated a multi-foreign-brand store at Ispahani Centre in Lalkhan Bazar, Chattogram, bringing Adidas, Nike, and Levi's under one roof.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by local dignitaries and business leaders, marked the opening on March 8, 2026. DBL Lifestyles is the official franchise partner of the three global brands in Bangladesh.

According to a release, the new outlet has been designed to provide a modern retail experience for customers in Chattogram seeking international sportswear and lifestyle brands.

Abdul Wahed, Chairman of DBL Group; M A Jabbar, Managing Director; and M A Quader (Anu), Deputy Managing Director and Group CEO, were present at the opening ceremony.

The store will provide Adidas footwear and sportswear, Nike performance gear and lifestyle products, and Levi's denim collections, including the iconic 501 jeans, added the release.

DBL Group stated that the expansion reflects its strategy to bring international retail brands closer to Bangladeshi consumers.