DBL Lifestyles Opens Multi-Foreign-Brand Store In Chattogram
A ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by local dignitaries and business leaders, marked the opening on March 8, 2026. DBL Lifestyles is the official franchise partner of the three global brands in Bangladesh.
According to a release, the new outlet has been designed to provide a modern retail experience for customers in Chattogram seeking international sportswear and lifestyle brands.
Abdul Wahed, Chairman of DBL Group; M A Jabbar, Managing Director; and M A Quader (Anu), Deputy Managing Director and Group CEO, were present at the opening ceremony.
The store will provide Adidas footwear and sportswear, Nike performance gear and lifestyle products, and Levi's denim collections, including the iconic 501 jeans, added the release.
DBL Group stated that the expansion reflects its strategy to bring international retail brands closer to Bangladeshi consumers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment