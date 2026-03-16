Star Cineplex Opens New Branch In Narayanganj

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Narayanganj: A new branch of Star Cineplex has opened in Narayanganj during Eid al-Fitr, further expanding the country's growing multiplex culture.

Located at Shimanto Tower in Jalkuri, the new multiplex officially began operations on Eid day. The venue features three screening halls - two with 178 seats each and another with 75 seats.

Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, AGM of Media and Marketing at Star Cineplex, said, the facility has been designed with modern amenities, including a giant screen, advanced sound systems, and a comfortable viewing environment.

"This was our Eid gift for the people of Narayanganj," he said, adding that cinema lovers in the city had long been waiting for a multiplex of this kind.

He also noted that audiences now seek improved viewing experiences with better security, sound quality, and screen technology.

According to him, the company plans to expand further, with additional branches expected to open later this year in other cities, districts, and upazilas across the country.