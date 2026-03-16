IATA : Global Aviation Maintained Strong Safety Record In 2025

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Geneva: Global aviation continued to demonstrate a strong safety performance in 2025, according to the latest annual safety report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said, flying remains the safest form of long-distance travel, noting that accidents are extremely rare and that each incident drives further improvements in global safety standards.

The report showed the global all-accident rate in 2025 was 1.32 accidents per million flights, or one accident per 759,646 flights. This was an improvement from 1.42 in 2024, though slightly above the five-year average of 1.27.

A total of 51 accidents were recorded among 38.7 million flights in 2025, compared with 54 accidents in 2024. However, eight fatal accidents and 394 onboard fatalities were reported, both higher than the previous year and the five-year average.

Regionally, safety performance improved in several areas, including Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America and the Caribbean. Africa recorded the highest accident rate despite improvements, while North America saw a slight rise in its accident rate in 2025.

IATA said the data highlights the aviation industry's continued commitment to strengthening safety through global cooperation and data-driven oversight.