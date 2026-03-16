Jet Fuel Price Up BDT 17.29 Per Liter

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The price of jet fuel in Bangladesh has been increased by BDT 17.29 per liter, according to the latest decision by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

For domestic flights, the new price has been set at BDT 112.41 per liter for March, up from BDT 95.12 per liter in the previous month. The revised rate was announced in a notification issued by the commission on March 8.

According to the statement, the price of jet fuel for international flights has also been raised. The new rate has been set at USD 0.7384 per liter, compared to the previous price of USD 0.6257 per liter.