Turkish Targets To Carry 100M Passengers
According to Chairman Ahmet Bolat, in addition to passenger traffic, the airline is projecting cargo volumes to reach 2.3 million tons this year.
Bolat said, total revenue in 2025 increased by 6 percent year-on-year.
Passenger operations generated USD 19.8 billion, while cargo operations contributed USD 3.4 billion.
Despite geopolitical tensions and persistent supply chain disruptions, the airline recorded a net profit of USD 2.2 billion in 2025, he added.
Looking ahead, the airline has outlined an ambitious fleet expansion strategy.
It aims to operate 600 aircraft by 2028, 700 by 2031, 800 by 2033, and eventually 1,000 aircraft by 2036.
The flag carrier of Turkey operates scheduled services to 352 destinations including cargo in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and the Americas. It serves more destinations from a single airport than any other airline in the world.
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