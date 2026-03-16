Srilankan Airlines To Increase Weekly Flights To Australia

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Colombo: SriLankan Airlines has announced plans to increase its weekly flight frequency to Australia to meet rising passenger demand.

In a statement, the airline said, the total number of weekly services between Colombo and Australia will be increased to 14 flights. As part of the expansion, flights between Colombo and Melbourne will rise to 10 per week starting August 2.

The airline said the decision was taken in response to the growing number of travelers flying between Sri Lanka and Australia, particularly among tourists, business passengers and members of the Sri Lankan diaspora.

According to the new schedule, the additional Colombo-Melbourne services will operate every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, improving connectivity and offering passengers greater flexibility when planning their journeys.

With the increased frequency, SriLankan Airlines aims to strengthen air links between the two countries and support the rising demand for travel between Sri Lanka and Australia.