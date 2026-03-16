Kherson Adds Two New Shelters In City Center
“The shelters cover areas of 246 and 348 square meters, respectively. They are equipped with everything necessary for people to stay comfortably for extended periods during air raid alerts and shelling. The facilities are supplied with generators and heat guns, which were provided by our partner benefactors,” Shanko said.
One of the newly equipped shelters is located in the so-called“red zone,” which is constantly targeted by Russian forces. Under such conditions, the presence of a protective structure can save many lives.
“We continue working to ensure that more safe places appear in the community for its residents. The safety of Kherson's residents is our unconditional priority,” Shanko added.Read also: Russian drone attacks minibus in Kherson
Earlier it was reported that more than 250 mobile shelters have been installed in Kherson.
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