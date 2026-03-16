Iranian Drone Strike Sparks Massive Fire Near Dubai Airport, Flights Halted (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone strike hit a fuel tank in the vicinity of the travel hub, marking a fresh escalation in the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Authorities confirmed that emergency response teams were immediately deployed to contain the blaze while precautionary safety measures, including temporary flight suspensions, were implemented.

Officials said civil defence crews worked swiftly to control the flames and later confirmed the situation had been brought under control with no injuries reported. The incident comes amid a surge in drone and missile attacks targeting critical infrastructure across Gulf countries since the conflict intensified in late February.

Also Read: 'Dubai Is Safe': UAE Pushes To Contain Fallout From Iran Onslaught

Visuals circulating on social media showed towering flames and thick smoke lighting up the night sky near the airport, sparking panic among residents and travellers. Flights were temporarily halted as a precaution to ensure passenger safety and allow emergency teams to operate without disruption.

Large fire reported in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport after an Iranian drone attack tonight. twitter/XmIvEq2KTu

- OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 16, 2026

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office stated:“Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire... No injuries have been reported.”

A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far.

- Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

The drone strike is part of a broader wave of attacks across the region, with Gulf states reporting multiple incidents targeting airports, oil facilities and military sites. Iran has previously warned of strikes in response to US-Israeli operations, raising concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies.

Reports also suggest loud explosions were heard across parts of Dubai as tensions escalated, while authorities continued to monitor security threats and reassure residents. The conflict has already disrupted international travel, energy markets and trade routes, with oil prices surging and several airlines adjusting schedules.

As the situation remains volatile, global leaders are calling for de-escalation, even as fresh attacks underline the growing risks to civilian infrastructure in the Gulf.

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