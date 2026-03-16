Jaishankar, Cyprus FM Discuss Strategic Partnership, West Asia In Brussels

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleasure to meet FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in Brussels. Discussed ways to further strengthen our strategic partnership and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. Holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, appreciate Cyprus' support in advancing European Union-India engagement." This would be Jaishankar's first meeting with Kombos since he assumed office.

Cyprus FM on Strategic Partnership and Regional Issues

Kombos wrote in a post on X, " Ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council and the informal exchange with #India's Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar it was a real pleasure meeting with my dear colleague Dr. Jaishankar. Insightful exchange focusing on: Further steps of the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, in view also of the upcoming visit of President Christodoulides to India." Cyprus also spoke about the impact of the EU-India Summit and the signing of the EU-India free trade agreement. He wrote, "EU-India relations, following the recent EU-India Summit and the successful conclusion of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement."

Kombos also spoke about the West Asia conflict in his post on X and said that he and Jaishankar had exchanged views on the issue. "The profoundly concerning developments in the #MiddleEast. Underlined that diplomacy and dialogue is the only sustainable paths to de-escalation and stability," Kombos' post read.

Jaishankar's Visit to Brussels

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Brussels, Belgium, beginning March 15 to 16 at the invitation of European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to interact with Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU member states at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

During the visit, EAM Jaishankar is to hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union and his counterparts from Belgium and other EU Member States. The visit of EAM, coming shortly after the historic 16th India-EU Summit, is expected to further deepen India's Strategic Partnership with the European Union. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)