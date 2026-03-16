Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley Win Big See Full Winners List
The 98th Academy Awards celebrated the best films and performances of the year at the Dolby Theatre. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony honoured outstanding achievements in global cinema. The night was dominated by One Battle After Another, which won several major awards including Best Picture and Best Director.
Major Winners of the Night
The biggest award of the evening, Best Picture, went to One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Anderson also won the Best Director Oscar for the film, making it one of the night's most successful titles.
For acting honours, Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for his performance in Sinners, while Jessie Buckley took home Best Actress for Hamnet. Both wins marked major milestones in their careers.
In the supporting categories, Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another, while Amy Madigan secured Best Supporting Actress for Weapons.
Also Read: Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra to Rose Byrne – Stars Who Brought Glamour to Red Carpet
Major Awards
- Best Picture: One Battle After Another Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners Best Actress: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Screenplay & Technical Awards
- Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler – Sinners Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another Best Cinematography: Sinners – Autumn Durald Arkapaw Best Film Editing: One Battle After Another Best Production Design: Frankenstein Best Costume Design: Frankenstein Best Makeup & Hairstyling: Frankenstein Best Casting: One Battle After Another – Cassandra Kulukundis
Music, Sound & Visual Effects
- Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners Best Original Song:“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters Best Sound: F1 Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Animation & International Cinema
- Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters Best Animated Short Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls Best International Feature Film: Sentimental Value (Norway)
Documentary & Short Film Awards
- Best Documentary Feature: Mr. Nobody Against Putin Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms Best Live-Action Short Film:
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva (tie)
Films That Dominated the Oscars
The night largely belonged to One Battle After Another, which won multiple Oscars including Best Picture, Director, and Editing. Meanwhile, Sinners also had a strong showing with awards for Best Actor, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Original Score.
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