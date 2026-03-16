Pakistan Files Complaint Over Controversial LBW Review In Bangladesh ODI

Pakistan Protests Controversial Review

Pakistan have lodged an official complaint with match referee Neeyamur Rashid regarding on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena allowing Bangladesh to take an LBW review on the second-last delivery of the 50th over during Rishad Hossain's over in the run chase in the third ODI in Mirpur, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The report further added that the Pakistani management filed their complaint on the grounds that they felt Bangladesh took the review after a replay of the delivery flashed up on the big screen.

The Incident in Detail

The incident happened during the penultimate ball of the 50th over that ultimately helped the hosts to take an unassailable position in the game. Before that delivery of Rishad Hossain's over, Pakistan needed 12 to win off two balls. The Bangladesh skipper bowled a flighted delivery onto leg stump that spun away from Shaheen Afridi towards the leg side. The on-field umpire called it a wide, but the drama began when the hosts decided to take a review for LBW, even though the ball was nowhere near the stumps on Shaheen Afridi. When replays flashed on the big screen, the ball had hit some part of Shaheen's bat, and ultimately, the umpire had to change their decision. Shaheen left frustrated after the replays as the equation became 12 from one ball. The Pakistan batter was stumped off the final delivery. Bangladesh won the decider by 11 runs and a 2-1 ODI series win.

Allegations of Protocol Breach

According to ESPNCricinfo, normal protocols require that a decision on whether to take a review be made before any replays are shown to players in order to prevent them from using the footage to influence their call. However, believing there was initially no case for a review as the delivery had been signalled, Pakistan had argued that these procedures were not followed. According to their contention, the stadium's big screen displayed a replay showing the ball passing close to the bat, which may have given Bangladesh enough information to suspect a possible edge.

Pakistan are also understood to have raised concerns that Bangladesh might have taken the review beyond the stipulated 15-second window allowed for such decisions. As no timer was visible on the broadcast, it could not be independently verified whether the review was taken within the permitted time.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it is not yet clear what action the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants from the match referee. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)