Viral Post: Bengaluru Intern's ₹26,000 Budget Sparks Online Debate

Bengaluru is well-known for its high cost of living. Students and young professionals struggle to make ends meet due to high rent, food, and transit costs. An intern recently highlighted the problem, sharing her experience of surviving on a restricted monthly budget of Rs 26,000. In a post on X (previously Twitter), the intern Anshika Aggarwal published specifics about her costs as well as advice on how to handle money properly.

"Bangalore is expensive because of the rent and sometimes travel or else you can get good food easily in less amount. It's as per you how you would like to spend," she summarised.

The city's fast expansion has resulted in higher pricing. While there are some inexpensive choices, the Bengaluru lifestyle is rather pricey. According to Aggarwal's tweet, housing is her major expenditure in Bengaluru. The post also reveals that eating at moderately priced restaurants and cooking at home can help you save money on food. Transportation is quite inexpensive, with choices such as public transportation and shared taxis.

Check Out Viral Post

Here was my bangalore expense during 2 month of internship Pg: 12.5kFood: 6k(I just couldn't eat PG food)Travel: 2k in auto, cabsOutings: 2k(didn't go out a lot)Misc: 1-2kTotal: 26k aroundBangalore is expensive because of the rent and sometimes travel or else you can get...

- Anshika Aggarwal (@kipupwidanshika) March 14, 2026

How Social Media Reacted?

The post, which had 174,00 views across the platforms, spurred conversations about life and lifestyle in India's IT powerhouse. In the comments, one person enquired, "Where were you staying, and was it in a shared room? If so, with how many people? Aggarwal answered, "Yes, double sharing near Domlur."

Another person enquired, "Food 2k??" Thank goodness you don't frequent cafés. That's only one bill for me, guy." She responded: "When you divide money and go with a lot of people the food amount comes to be 700-800 per person in expensive cafes."

One person complimented her, saying, "Honest breakdown. 26k for Bangalore is actually disciplined. Most interns spend their whole budget in the first week since the city seems like freedom and Zomato is just a tap away. However, the PG food skip is ubiquitous. Nobody lives two months on PG dal. The real Bangalore tax is not the rent. It's called lifestyle creep. Breweries, brunches, weekend getaways to Coorg. The city has a way of making spending seem like networking. You remained tight. "Good habit to continue."

Another user commented,“Tbh, living in Bangalore is not that expensive if you control your expenses.”“This is the bare minimum to survive in Bangalore,” another user commented.