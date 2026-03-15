Dubai Announces Gradual Resumption Of Flights After Temporary Suspension

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirates also confirmed it is expected to operate a limited Dubai flight schedule after 10am after a short suspension of all flights to and from Dubai

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Dubai has announced a gradual resumption of select flights to and from Dubai International Airport to certain destinations following a temporary suspension implemented as a precautionary measure, the Dubai Media Office said. Travellers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight updates.

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Emirates also confirmed it is expected to operate a limited Dubai flight schedule after 10am after a short suspension of all flights to and from Duba due to a drone-related incident and earlier urged travellers not to visit the airport until updates were provided.

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Emirates notified that all passengers affected by the temporary cancellations will receive a cancellation notice along with guidance on reaccommodation options.

These updates come as a drone-related incident impacted one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of the airport and caused a fire.

The Dubai Media Office (DMO) quoted Civil Defence teams as saying that the situation remains under control, with no spread of the fire, which was successfully contained.

No injuries were reported as a result of the drone-related incident. Some DXB flights were diverted to Al Maktoum Airport.

Traffic has been temporarily closed on Airport Street and Airport Tunnel, Dubai Police said, advising motorists to use alternative routes. Al Garhoud Bridge leading to Casablanca Street was also closed.

The incident occurred as the US, Israel and Iran entered Day 17, with no breakthrough yet in the conflict that erupted on February 28, 2026.

On March 11, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport (DXB, but they did not affect air traffic at the international hub.

However, three people, two Ghanaian nationals and a Bangladeshi, sustained minor injuries due to the falling of the drones. One Indian national was moderately wounded as well.



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