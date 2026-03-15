Five Wounded In Rocket Attack On Baghdad Airport - Iraqi Authorities

MENAFN - Jordan Times) BAGHDAD, ROME – A rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport, which houses a US diplomatic facility, wounded five people on Sunday including security personnel, Iraqi authorities said.

"Five rockets targeted Baghdad International Airport and its surrounding area, injuring four airport employees and security personnel, and an engineer," the security media cell said in a statement.

It added that rockets "struck the airport and a water desalination plant", while others crashed near a prison where Daesh terror group suspects are detained and an Iraqi airbase base next to a US diplomatic facility.

Italy's military said Sunday there had been a drone attack on the Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait hosting Italian and US forces, but said all its personnel were safe.

"This morning, Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait was the target of a drone attack that hit a shelter housing a remotely piloted aircraft of the Italian Task Force Air (TFA), which was destroyed," Chief of the Defence General Staff, General Luciano Portolano, said in a statement posted by the military on X.