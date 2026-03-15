Qatar Football Festival 2026 Cancelled Following Travel Disruption And Airspace Closure
With airspace disruption and travel restrictions still affecting the ability of many fans, players and officials to travel, it has been jointly agreed that relocating the match at this time is the most appropriate course of action. The LOC welcomes the opportunity to host UEFA and CONMEBOL events in the future.
All fans who purchased tickets for the Qatar Football Festival will automatically receive full refunds within 30 days to the original payment method. If a refund has not been received after this period, fans are encouraged to contact [email protected] for assistance.
International fans who purchased travel packages through a Tour Operator will be contacted directly regarding refunds.
For further updates and information, please visit and follow @roadtoqatar across all major social media platforms.
The LOC thanks fans for their understanding and continued support.Local Organising Committee UEFA CONMEBOL Qatar Football Festival 2026
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