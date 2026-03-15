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Amiri Diwan Announces Eid Al Fitr Holiday


2026-03-15 11:01:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, the Amiri Diwan announced that the Eid holiday will be as follows: Eid holiday for ministries, other government agencies and public institutions starts on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and ends on Monday, March 23, 2026. Employees are to resume work on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Central Bank and financial institutions under its supervision, and the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and financial markets under its supervision, the Governor of Qatar Central Bank shall specify the start and the end of the holiday.

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Gulf Times

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