In Uncertain Times, Art Speaks Of Resilience

MENAFN - Gulf Times) While geopolitical tensions continue to shape the atmosphere across the Middle East, artists living in Doha say the moment has sharpened their creative focus, with many turning to art as a means of reflection, dialogue and emotional resilience.

Across studios, classrooms and online platforms, artists in Qatar say creativity has become both a refuge and a response to the uncertainty surrounding the region. Rather than silencing artistic expression, many say the current climate has deepened their sense of purpose and strengthened their commitment to conveying messages of unity, empathy and cultural solidarity.

For multidisciplinary artist and art educator Mala Waseem, who has lived in Doha for 16 years, the situation has been both alarming and clarifying.

“Conflict does not silence creativity, nor does it halt artistic work,” she said.“On the contrary, it compels art to serve as a vessel for reflection.”

Mala, a Canadian-Pakistani, returned to Doha from Kuwait shortly before regional airspace closures, where she had been exhibiting alongside fellow artists from the Gulf. Despite the tense atmosphere, she said artistic work across the region has continued, with galleries and art platforms adapting to maintain engagement.

“In Doha, many galleries continue to operate online and host open calls for both local and international artists. Within my own creative space, working from home has allowed me to reflect more deeply on my practice and determine which themes and works require urgency,” she said.

For Mala, the moment has also strengthened her sense of responsibility as both an artist and an educator. Alongside preparing for upcoming exhibitions, she continues to teach art lessons online to students preparing for GCSE and IGCSE examinations.

“Art education must provide both technical guidance and emotional resilience,” she said.“Supporting the mental well-being of young artists during this time is something I take very seriously.”

Beyond the classroom, Mala believes artists representing Qatar internationally carry an additional responsibility during times of regional tension.

“The artist must stand as a voice of resilience. Creativity should reflect endurance, empathy and the shared values of our community,” she said.

Artists often respond differently to political developments, she noted. Some engage directly with current events, while others remain more detached in their work. Yet throughout history, art has frequently served as a record of the struggles and emotions of societies experiencing conflict.

Mala points to figures such as Pablo Picasso, Otto Dix and Käthe Kollwitz, whose works captured the realities of the First and Second World blade-->





Mala Waseem

“Their creations continue to resonate as powerful testimonies of human endurance,” she said.“Art carries meaning beyond its immediate moment. It offers future generations insight into the emotions and resilience of societies under strain.”

While artists may approach these themes differently, many agree that creativity can provide communities with a structured language for processing fear, anxiety, and uncertainty.

“In times of geopolitical tension, art must serve with clarity and purpose. Through exhibitions, workshops and lessons, art provides a space where communities can transform uncertainty into dialogue,” Mala said.

This perspective is shared by Pakistani artist Muznah Hasnat, who says the current atmosphere has deeply affected her creative process.

“As an artist, I am very sensitive to my environment. During times like this, it becomes difficult to concentrate. At the same time, art becomes a way to process those emotions,” she said.

For Muznah, the canvas often becomes a space to translate emotional responses into visual blade-->





Muznah Hasnat

“My work reflects hope, resilience and faith. Through colours and strokes, art allows people to express emotions that may otherwise remain unspoken,” she said.

She believes artists have a responsibility not only to express personal feelings but also to promote values that strengthen communities during challenging times.

“I feel it is my utmost responsibility to reflect peace and humanity through my art,” she said.

In Qatar's multicultural society, artists say creativity plays a unique role in bringing people together. The country's diverse population, representing dozens of cultures and nationalities, creates fertile ground for artistic exchange and collaboration.

“Art has no boundaries. For me, Qatar is like a colourful palette where many colours blend together to create a beautiful landscape,” Muznah said.

Mala, meanwhile, agrees that art can serve as a bridge between communities, especially during periods of regional strain. She points to the growing role of digital platforms and virtual events in sustaining artistic engagement.

Residents and artists, she said, remain informed and reassured through government communication and public safety measures, while art platforms continue to offer opportunities for connection.

“Artists and students have participated in online workshops, exhibitions and creative forums where healthy conversations and shared projects provide both focus and relief,” she said.

Virtual lessons and seminars have helped young artists remain connected and continue developing their skills, while also offering a sense of stability during uncertain times.

“These initiatives nurture creativity but also provide emotional support,” Mala said.“Art becomes a bridge that brings people together from different backgrounds.”

Artists and cultural institutions across Qatar have also demonstrated resilience in adapting to the current situation. According to Mala, many art programmes transitioned smoothly to online platforms, ensuring that students continued receiving instruction without interruption.

“The response has been marked by calmness, patience and a commitment to continuity,” she said.

At the same time, many artists have used the period of relative isolation to deepen their creative exploration. Working from home has offered an opportunity for reflection and introspection, allowing artists to focus more intensely on conceptual development.

Mala herself has channelled the current atmosphere into a new body of work exploring themes of unity and collective identity.

Her recent series, Necklace of Narratives, takes the form of a pearl necklace in which each pearl represents an individual, while the necklace itself symbolises family and community.

“The thread connecting the pearls becomes a metaphor for solidarity,” she said.“It reminds us that strength lies in unity.”

During the recent tensions, she created a paper-cut collage inspired by the warp and weft of fabric - the intersecting threads that create woven textiles. Onto this surface, she painted the pearl necklace, naming the piece Warp and Weft: A Necklace of Narratives.

“Life, much like fabric, is woven through cycles of growth and endurance,” she said.“As individuals we are pearls, but together we form a necklace bound by shared purpose.”

Through her work, Mala hopes to convey a message of resilience to audiences across the region.

“Even in times of uncertainty, our collective journey continues,” she said.“Art reminds us that we are connected and capable of weaving strength from fragility.”

Muznah similarly finds herself drawn to themes of unity and compassion in her recent blade-->





Muznah Hasnat's piece about loss and hope. Screengrab from IG

“The situation has made me think more about hope and resilience,” she said.“Through my work, I hope to remind people that beauty and compassion still exist even during difficult times.”

Ultimately, artists say creativity has the power to foster understanding and stability during periods of geopolitical tension. By encouraging reflection and empathy, art can help soften divisions and create spaces where communities engage with one another constructively.

“Art creates dialogue. It preserves cultural identity while encouraging people to share experiences and perspectives,” Mala said.

In a region often shaped by complex political dynamics, artists believe creativity can offer something essential – a reminder of shared humanity.

“Art cannot remove conflict. But it can help societies process it, understand one another and continue moving forward together,” she said.

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