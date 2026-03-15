Videos Show Massive Fire Near Dubai Airport After Iranian Drone Strike Flights Suspended 10 Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint) A fire incident was reported near Dubai International Airport on Monday after Iranian drones targeted the facility. The attacks comes shortly after Iranian state TV warned of strikes on specific targets in Dubai and Doha.

Confirming the news, Dubai Media Office said that the region's civil defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport.

It also confirmed that not injuries have been reported due to the massive fire. However, as a precautionary measure, all flights from the airport have been temporarily suspended, Dubai Media Office said, citing an announcement by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” Dubai Media office said in a X post.

(More to come)