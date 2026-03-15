New Crypto: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Announces Binance Listing Advances While Cardano Price Prediction Targets New ATH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just confirmed that its Binance listing preparation has entered its final phase with exchange integration testing underway, and the presale blew past $8 million with large wallets adding more every week. This Ethereum based crypto is drawing the kind of viral attention that only shows up once or twice in a full cycle, and it has not even listed yet. Meanwhile the cardano price prediction is heating up as the Midnight sidechain goes live and LayerZero opens $80 billion in cross chain access according to CoinMarketCap, giving ADA holders real reasons to be optimistic.

The smartest capital in crypto right now is holding large caps for safety and adding the one new crypto at presale entry that could deliver what Cardano at its current market cap cannot.

New Crypto: Pepeto Listing Enters Final Phase While the Cardano Price Prediction Points Higher

The ADA outlook has real catalysts for the first time this cycle. Midnight brings privacy features, LayerZero opens cross chain access to $80 billion in liquidity, and the roadmap is finally producing upgrades that could attract new capital according to The Motley Fool. ADA at $0.27 after dropping 42% looks like a discount, and analysts projecting $1.80 to $2.20 would mean a solid 7x for holders who buy at these levels.

But here is what the ADA forecast does not tell you. Cardano's DeFi ecosystem holds just $141 million in total value locked, the chain earned $270 in daily revenue while Ethereum brought in $77,095 in the same period, and active wallets average 30,000 daily versus Ethereum's 700,000. The upgrades are real but adoption has not followed, and even the most optimistic cardano price prediction reaching $2 still leaves it at a market cap where life changing returns are no longer possible for investors entering today.

That is why investors building portfolios for big gains this cycle are not stopping at ADA. They are adding the new crypto opportunities with the highest potential, and Pepeto is the one getting the most attention right now because no other Ethereum based crypto at presale entry combines a Binance listing, a working exchange, and a SolidProof audit in the same package. SolidProof completed the full protocol audit before the presale, and the architecture passed integration testing this month.

Pepeto Is the New Crypto Drawing the Kind of Attention That Cardano Took Seven Years to Build

Pepeto is drawing serious capital and the reason goes beyond hype. PepetoSwap is the first unified liquidity protocol that routes execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a single zero fee engine with AI driven contract auditing on every listed asset. That means institutional grade execution without gas overhead, native cross chain settlement without third party bridges, and automated risk filtering that catches malicious contracts before they ever reach the order book. No other new crypto at presale entry is shipping this level of infrastructure ahead of a Binance listing, and that is exactly why large wallets are not waiting for the listing to confirm what the protocol already proves.

And what makes this Ethereum based crypto even more impossible to ignore is what meme energy alone has done without any of this. Pepe coin, built by the same cofounder now leading Pepeto, reached $11 billion with zero tools underneath. Now take that same viral community, the same cofounder, add a real exchange with AI screening across three chains, a former Binance executive behind the project, and a completed SolidProof audit, and the crypto math becomes very clear. It would make no sense for a project with this much infrastructure to achieve less than what Pepe did with nothing at all.

Conclusion

The cardano price prediction and ADA upgrades both point higher, and holding ADA makes sense. But every cycle in crypto teaches the same lesson. The real wealth in crypto has never come from buying a large cap. It comes from finding the right new crypto while it is still at presale before the rest of the market shows up.

Pepeto sits at that moment right now, an Ethereum based crypto with a verified exchange, a Binance listing in final preparation, the same cofounder behind an $11 billion meme coin, and a presale that large wallets are loading every week because the demand behind this project does not show up without serious potential driving it.

Once Pepeto launches and the listing goes live, the presale entry these wallets secured will be gone and the open market price will reflect what this exchange is actually worth. The Pepeto official website is where the people building portfolios for the biggest gains of this cycle are entering right now.