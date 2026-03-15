Dr. King Beloved Community Program Rescheduled For March 18 In Philadelphia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Paul Robeson House and Museum, in partnership with the Netter Center for Community Partnerships and as part of the University of Pennsylvania's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Symposium on Social Change, has announced a new date for Creating Dr. King's Beloved Community Through Art and Music. The program will now take place on Wednesday, March 18, at the Paul Robeson House and Museum, located at 4949-4951 Walnut Street in Philadelphia. Guests are asked to arrive by 5:00 PM for light refreshments, and the program will run from 6:00 to 7:30 PM.

A public livestream will be available during the program at:



The original event date was postponed following one of the heaviest snowfall periods Philadelphia has experienced in recent years. Approximately nine inches of snow fell across the region, followed by additional February storms that affected travel. Moving the program to March 18 was a precautionary measure to ensure guests can travel safely and fully participate in the evening's conversation and performances.

Despite the delay, organizers emphasized that the program's purpose remains unchanged: bringing together artists, scholars, and community leaders to reflect on the role of creativity in civic life.

Hosted at the historic home of Paul Robeson, the program draws inspiration from Robeson's legacy as an artist, activist, and humanitarian. The program centers on Dr. King's vision of the Beloved Community and explores how art and music contribute to justice, shared responsibility, and civic life. The evening will feature remarks from community and university leaders, a moderated panel discussion, live performance, and opportunities for reflection.

Featured Participants Include:

. Welcome: Ira Harkavy, Azsherae Gary, Dr. Valerie Dorsey Allen

. Moderator: Isaiah Walker

. Panelists: Nile Livingston, Ryoko Ohara, Karen Smith, Angela Pirtle

. Opening Prayer: Joe Nock

. Drum Performance: Tyehimba African Drum Ensemble

. Special Presentation: K. Rose Samuel

Nile Livingston, founder and CEO of Creative Repute, will join the panel to discuss how creative strategy, storytelling, and design help organizations engage communities and communicate cultural ideas.

Attendance at the Paul Robeson House and Museum is by invitation. A public online live-stream will be available to extend viewing access to a broader audience.

The program extends UPenn's MLK Symposium programming into March, continuing conversations about Black history, cultural leadership, and civic engagement.

For event updates and live-stream access details, visit the Paul Robeson House and Museum or the University of Pennsylvania MLK Symposium pages.

Program Contacts

. Azsherae Gary, Paul Robeson House and Museum

. Isabel Sampson-Mapp, Netter Center for Community Partnerships

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is a strategy, design, and development agency based in Philadelphia. The firm partners with mission-driven organizations to align strategy, design, and execution for long-term impact. Creative Repute's work bridges visual design, web and app development, and strategic storytelling to support visibility, engagement, and cultural relevance across audiences.

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