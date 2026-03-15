INFINITI HR Releases 2026 Employer Compliance Guide To Help Businesses Navigate Changing Workforce Regulations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- INFINITI HR, a national professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR, payroll, benefits, and risk management solutions, announced the release of its 2026 Employer Compliance Guide, a practical resource designed to help small and mid-sized businesses understand evolving employment regulations and reduce compliance risk.

As regulatory complexity continues to grow across federal, state, and local levels, many employers face increasing pressure to keep pace with changes affecting payroll, tax reporting, healthcare mandates, and workforce management policies.

“Many businesses are entering 2026 facing a combination of wage pressure, expanding compliance obligations, and operational complexity,” said Scott Smrkovski, CEO of INFINITI HR.“We help employers step back, reassess their HR infrastructure and rebuild systems that are designed to scale with growth rather than create risk.”

The 2026 Employer Compliance Guide provides business leaders with a clear overview of the most important updates impacting employers this year, including:

New federal tax withholding rules for tips and overtime

Updated ACA affordability thresholds and penalty exposure

Retirement plan changes under SECURE 2.0

State minimum wage increases across 22 states

Multi-state compliance challenges and overtime classification risks

A clear, month-by-month 2026 compliance timeline

“Many employers only discover compliance gaps after an audit or employee complaint,” said Smrkovski.“Our goal with this guide is to give businesses practical tools they can use now to reduce risk and build stronger HR infrastructure before problems arise.”

The guide is part of INFINITI HR's broader initiative to provide educational resources that help business owners strengthen their workforce infrastructure while minimizing legal and financial exposure.

Businesses can download the 2026 Employer Compliance Guide at:

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational business coverages.

Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your business can save time, money, and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email....