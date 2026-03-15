Kremlin: Russian-French Talks Held On Ukraine Settlement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, March 15 (Petra) – A French representative visited Russia as part of a dialogue aimed at reaching a settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.Speaking at a press conference, Peskov said Russian-French talks were held in Moscow following the arrival of the French government representative, focusing on efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.He noted that the discussions did not produce significant results but reaffirmed Russia's stated commitment to pursuing a peaceful settlement to the conflict.