Lyndsey Collins-Praino
- Associate Professor, School of Biomedicine, Adelaide University
I obtained a B.S. summa cum laude in neuroscience and psychology from the University of Scranton in Scranton, PA.
I went on to earn a MA and a PhD in behavioral neuroscience in 2011 from the University of Connecticut, where my research focused on understanding the brain basis of parkinsonian resting tremor, in order to develop more targeted treatment strategies.
In my postdoctoral work in the cognitive neuroscience division at Columbia University Medical Center, I continued to develop my interests in age-related neurodegenerative disease by investigating the relationship between inflammatory markers and white matter pathology in the development of cognitive decline both in healthy aging and in Alzheimer's disease.
I joined the University of Adelaide in 2014. Here, my work focuses on investigating the brain mechanisms underlying cognitive decline in healthy aging and in neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. I am particularly interested in the role of inflammation in this process.
I am the recipient of numerous prestigious fellowships, honours and awards for the novelty, quality and interest of this work, including a 2016 South Australian Young Tall Poppy award.
My research can be seen featured in multiple media outlets.Experience
- 2020–present Associate professor, School of Biomedicine, University of Adelaide 2017–2019 Senior lecturer, School of Medicine, University of Adelaide 2014–2016 Lecturer, School of Medicine, University of Adelaide
- 2011 University of Connecticut, PhD/Behavioral Neuroscience
- Neurology And Neuromuscular Diseases (110904) Aged Health Care (111702)
2016 South Australian Young Tall Poppy; 2016 Early Career STEM Educator of the Year (South Australia)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment