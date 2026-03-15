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Ren Perkins

Ren Perkins


2026-03-15 07:04:25
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Indigenous Education, The University of Queensland
Profile Articles Activity

Ren Perkins is a Quandamooka man with connections to the Wakka Wakka Nation. He has recently submitted his PhD at the University of Queensland. His research topic is Learning from the lived experiences of Indigenous teachers who have remained in the profession. Ren has worked in Indigenous education for over twenty years. His research interests include Indigenous education, Indigenous teachers, Indigenist research standpoint and the sociology of education.

Experience
  • 2024–present Lecturer, Griffith University
  • 2025–present Senior Project Manager (Indigenous Education), The University of Queensland
Education
  • 2024 The University of Queensland, PhD
  • 2008 University of New England, Diploma in Business
Professional Memberships
  • Australian Association for Research in Education
Research Areas
  • Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Education (130301)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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