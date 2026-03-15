Lecturer in Indigenous Education, The University of Queensland

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Ren Perkins is a Quandamooka man with connections to the Wakka Wakka Nation. He has recently submitted his PhD at the University of Queensland. His research topic is Learning from the lived experiences of Indigenous teachers who have remained in the profession. Ren has worked in Indigenous education for over twenty years. His research interests include Indigenous education, Indigenous teachers, Indigenist research standpoint and the sociology of education.



2024–present Lecturer, Griffith University 2025–present Senior Project Manager (Indigenous Education), The University of Queensland



2024 The University of Queensland, PhD 2008 University of New England, Diploma in Business

Australian Association for Research in Education

Aboriginal And Torres Strait Islander Education (130301)

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas