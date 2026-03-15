Infiltrator Killed In Uri Encounter

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)An infiltrator was killed during an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

Police said the operation was launched during the intervening night of March 14 and 15 after specific intelligence inputs suggested a possible infiltration attempt in the Buchhar area of Uri.

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Acting on the information shared by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army troops and police personnel jointly laid an ambush in the area to intercept the suspected infiltrators.

During the operation, alert troops noticed suspicious movement inside dense vegetation. As the ambush party adjusted its positions and challenged the suspect, the militant opened indiscriminate fire, triggering a brief exchange of gunfire.

“In the encounter, one Pakistani terrorist was killed,” an official said.

Security forces also recovered warlike stores from the slain militant, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, the official added.

Read Also Infiltrator Shot Dead On LoC Fresh Infiltration Inputs Put J&K Security Forces on High Alert

Officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to thwart infiltration attempts along the LoC.

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