Rahul Gandhi Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Bharat Ratna For Kanshi Ram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Manyavar Kanshi Ram be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

In a letter dated March 15, addressed to the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha said that Kanshi Ram transformed the nature of Indian politics through his movements, raising political awareness among Bahujans and the poor.

Gandhi Elaborates on Kanshi Ram's Legacy

"Kanshi Ram transformed the nature of Indian politics. Through his movements, he raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor. He reminded them that their vote, voice, and representation are important, and that this country belongs to everyone equally. Because of his efforts, many people who had never considered entering public life began to see politics as a means to achieve justice and equality," Gandhi said.

He said the Constitution promises equality, dignity, and participation for every Indian, and Kanshi Ram devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society.

"Our Constitution promises equality, dignity, and participation for every Indian. Kanshi Ram devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. In doing so, he strengthened the foundations of Indian democracy and made our political system more representative and just," he said.

'A Consistent and Deeply Felt Demand'

Rahul Gandhi said for many years, Dalit intellectuals, leaders, and activists have called for Kanshi Ram to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

"For many years, Dalit intellectuals, leaders, and activists have called for Kanshi Ram to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. Their demand has been consistent and deeply felt. Recently, I attended a programme in Lucknow where this demand was reiterated strongly by the leaders and participants present, reflecting a widespread sentiment," he added.

The Congress leader said conferring the Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram posthumously would recognise his immense contribution to the nation.

"Conferring the Bharat Ratna on him posthumously would recognise his immense contribution to our nation. It would honour the aspirations of millions of people who continue to view him as a symbol of empowerment and hope. I hope the government will seriously consider this request," Gandhi concluded.

Demand Reiterated on Social Media

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said he demands that the Government of India honour the great warrior of social justice and the guiding light of Bahujan consciousness, Kanshi Ram, with the Bharat Ratna.

"I demand that the Government of India honor the great warrior of social justice and the guiding light of Bahujan consciousness, the esteemed Kanshi Ram, with the Bharat Ratna. This highest national honor will be a tribute to Kanshi Ram and the entire movement that showed millions of Bahujans the path to rights, participation, and self-respect. My letter to @PMOIndia regarding this demand," Gandhi posted. (ANI)

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