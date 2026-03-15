Key Market Events For The Week Of March 1620, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Market Events for the Week of March 16–20, 2026 FOMC + Dot Plot, Copom Selic, ECB, BoE, BoJ, BoC, US PPI, Brazil IBC-Br, Chile GDP, Colombia Trade Week Overview This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of Latin American news and Latin American financial news. This is the most important week of the quarter for global monetary policy. Five major central banks announce rate decisions in a 24-hour window: the FOMC (Wednesday 2:00 PM, with updated dot plot and economic projections), Brazil's Copom (Wednesday 5:30 PM, cons. 14.75% vs. 15.00%), the Bank of Canada (Wednesday 9:45 AM), the ECB (Thursday 9:15 AM), and the Bank of England (Thursday 8:00 AM), followed by the Bank of Japan overnight into Friday. The FOMC decision is the anchor - markets price a 92%+ probability of a hold at 3.50–3.75%, but the dot plot shift (one cut vs. two) and Powell's press conference will set the tone for H2 2026. US PPI (Wednesday) provides the last inflation read before the announcement. For LATAM, Copom's expected cut (cons. 14.75% per Investing, though FocusEconomics consensus is 50 bps to 14.50%) would mark Brazil's first rate cut since the 15% plateau, Brazil IBC-Br Economic Activity (Monday) gauges January momentum, and Chile Q4 GDP (Wednesday) rounds out the growth picture. Colombia industrial production, retail sales, and trade data fill the regional slate. Mexico is closed Monday for Benito Juárez's Birthday. ⚠ Holiday Watch Mexico closed Monday (Benito Juárez's Birthday Memorial). Japan closed Friday (Vernal Equinox). Normal trading elsewhere. Three Themes That Will Define the Week

1 FOMC + dot plot - the quarter's defining moment: The Fed is expected to hold at 3.50–3.75% (92%+ CME FedWatch), but the real action is in the updated Summary of Economic Projections. The current median dot shows one 25 bps cut for 2026. If it shifts to two cuts, risk assets rally; if it drops to zero (or adds a hike), markets reprice sharply. Powell's press conference (2:30 PM) will be parsed for language on tariff inflation (15% global tariffs effective Feb 24), the Iran conflict's oil price impact, and whether the Fed sees "progress" on inflation. February PPI (8:30 AM Wednesday, cons. 0.3%) provides the last data point before the decision.

2 Central bank cascade - five decisions in 24 hours: BoC (Wednesday 9:45 AM, cons. hold 2.25%) sets the tone. The FOMC (Wednesday 2:00 PM) anchors the session. Then Copom (Wednesday 5:30 PM, cons. 14.75% - a cut from 15.00%, with broader market split between 25 and 50 bps) delivers Brazil's first easing move since the tightening plateau. Thursday brings the ECB (9:15 AM, cons. hold 2.15%) and BoE (8:00 AM, cons. hold 3.75%), followed by the BoJ overnight (cons. hold 0.75%). The sequencing matters - each decision feeds into the next, creating compound volatility. The Copom cut would signal that Brazil is pivoting toward easing despite inflation still above target.

3 LATAM activity and inflation - Brazil IBC-Br, Chile GDP, Colombia data: Brazil's IBC-Br Economic Activity Index (Monday, prior −0.20%) provides the January pulse of Latin America's largest economy ahead of Copom's decision. Chile Q4 GDP (Wednesday, prior +1.6% YoY / −0.1% QoQ) tests whether the economy found footing in the final quarter. Colombia industrial production (Monday, prior −0.6%), retail sales (Monday, prior +11.0%), and trade balance (Thursday) round out the regional picture. Brazil IPCA inflation (Monday) and Argentina's Q4 GDP and unemployment (Wednesday/Friday) add further LATAM depth.

Week at a Glance - High-Impact Events Only

Day Time Region Event Cons. Prior Mon 8:00 AM BRAZIL IBC-Br Economic Activity (Jan) - −0.20% Mon 8:30 AM US NY Empire State Manufacturing (Mar) 4.00 7.10 Mon 11:00 AM COLOMBIA Industrial Production YoY (Jan) - −0.6% Mon 11:00 AM COLOMBIA Retail Sales YoY (Jan) - 11.0% Mon 11:00 AM PERU GDP YoY (Jan) - 3.83% Tue 6:00 AM EU German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Mar) 38.9 58.3 Wed 7:30 AM CHILE GDP QoQ / YoY (Q4) - −0.1% / 1.6% Wed 8:30 AM US PPI MoM / Core PPI MoM (Feb) 0.3% / 0.3% 0.5% / 0.8% Wed 9:45 AM CANADA BoC Interest Rate Decision 2.25% 2.25% Wed 2:00 PM US Fed Interest Rate Decision + Dot Plot 3.75% 3.75% Wed 5:30 PM BRAZIL Copom Selic Rate Decision 14.75% 15.00% Thu 8:00 AM UK BoE Interest Rate Decision 3.75% 3.75% Thu 8:30 AM US Initial Jobless Claims / Philly Fed (Mar) 215K / 17.5 213K / 16.3 Thu 9:15 AM EU ECB Interest Rate Decision 2.15% 2.15% Thu 11:00 AM COLOMBIA Trade Balance (Jan) - −$1.178B Thu 11:00 PM JAPAN BoJ Interest Rate Decision 0.75% 0.75% Fri 8:00 AM MEXICO Aggregate Demand / Private Spending (Q4) - 0.70% / 1.10% Fri 3:00 PM ARGENTINA GDP YoY (Q4) - 3.3%

Week in Context

Markets enter this week carrying the weight of three overlapping shocks: Trump's 15% global tariffs (effective February 24), the US-Israel military strikes on Iran that have pushed Brent above $90, and persistent core inflation that keeps the Fed boxed in. The FOMC meeting is the week's gravitational center - markets expect a hold, but the dot plot and projections will reveal whether the committee sees one or two cuts this year, and how they've incorporated the tariff and geopolitical inflation shocks into their forecasts. Powell's tone on "patience" versus "progress" will be the market's real trading signal. For LATAM, the Copom decision is pivotal: a cut to 14.75% (consensus split between 25 and 50 bps) would mark Brazil's first easing since the aggressive tightening cycle peaked, validated by moderating inflation and the IBC-Br activity data earlier in the week. Chile's Q4 GDP (Wednesday) sets the stage for the incoming Kast administration's economic policy, while Colombia's industrial production and retail sales (Monday) test whether BanRep's recent cuts are transmitting to the real economy. Argentina's Q4 GDP (Friday) captures the Milei era's economic trajectory. The ECB and BoE are both expected to hold, but any dovish tilt from Lagarde (post-CPI) or Bailey (post-labor data) would cascade through EM currencies.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 7:25 AM BRAZIL BCB Focus Market Readout MED - - 8:00 AM BRAZIL IBC-Br Economic Activity (Jan) HIGH - −0.20% 8:30 AM US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Mar) HIGH 4.00 7.10 9:15 AM US Industrial Production MoM (Feb) MED 0.1% 0.7% 9:15 AM US Capacity Utilization Rate (Feb) MED 76.2% 76.2% 9:15 AM US Manufacturing Production MoM (Feb) MED - 0.6% 10:00 AM US NAHB Housing Market Index (Mar) MED 37 36 10:30 AM BRAZIL IPCA Inflation Index SA MoM (Feb) MED - 0.33% 11:00 AM US Dallas Fed PCE (Jan) MED - 2.20% 11:00 AM COLOMBIA Industrial Production YoY (Jan) HIGH - −0.6% 11:00 AM COLOMBIA Retail Sales YoY (Jan) HIGH - 11.0% 11:00 AM PERU GDP YoY (Jan) HIGH - 3.83% 11:00 AM PERU Unemployment Rate (Feb) MED - 6.3% 11:32 AM ARGENTINA Budget Balance (Feb) MED - 3,126M

Monday - March 16- Benito Juárez's Birthday Memorial. Brazil IBC-Br, Colombia industrial production and retail sales, Peru GDP, and US Empire State Manufacturing open the week.

LATAM opens strong. Brazil's IBC-Br (8:00 AM, prior −0.20%) is the key pre-Copom datapoint - a rebound would validate the case for Wednesday's expected rate cut, while another contraction would raise questions about cutting into weakness. Colombia's industrial production (prior −0.6%) and retail sales (prior +11.0%) test whether BanRep's easing cycle is reaching the real economy. Peru GDP (prior 3.83% YoY) continues its steady expansion narrative. The US Empire State Manufacturing Index (cons. 4.00 vs. 7.10) provides the first March factory read. Mexico markets are closed for Benito Juárez's Birthday Memorial.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 5:00 AM EU Italian CPI MoM / YoY (Feb, final) MED 0.8% / 1.6% 0.8% / 1.6% 6:00 AM EU German ZEW Economic Sentiment (Mar) HIGH 38.9 58.3 6:00 AM EU German ZEW Current Conditions (Mar) MED - −65.9 6:00 AM EU EZ ZEW Economic Sentiment (Mar) MED 24.0 39.4 7:00 AM BRAZIL IGP-10 Inflation Index MoM (Mar) MED - −0.4% 8:15 AM US ADP Employment Change Weekly MED - 15.50K 10:00 AM US Pending Home Sales MoM (Feb) MED −1.2% −0.8% 10:00 AM US Pending Home Sales Index (Feb) MED - 70.9

Tuesday - March 17 German ZEW, Pending Home Sales, and the pre-FOMC quiet session. FOMC meeting begins.

A lighter day before the main event. German ZEW Economic Sentiment (cons. 38.9 vs. 58.3) is the standout - the expected sharp drop would signal that Germany's defense-spending-driven optimism is fading as tariff and geopolitical realities set in. Brazil's IGP-10 inflation (prior −0.4%) provides another deflation datapoint ahead of Copom's decision. The FOMC meeting begins today - markets will be in pre-announcement positioning mode, with thin volume expected in the afternoon.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 6:00 AM EU EZ CPI YoY (Feb, final) MED 1.9% 1.9% 6:00 AM EU EZ Core CPI YoY (Feb, final) MED 2.4% 2.4% 7:30 AM CHILE GDP QoQ (Q4) HIGH - −0.10% 7:30 AM CHILE GDP YoY (Q4) HIGH - 1.6% 8:30 AM US PPI MoM (Feb) HIGH 0.3% 0.5% 8:30 AM US Core PPI MoM (Feb) HIGH 0.3% 0.8% 8:30 AM US PPI YoY (Feb) MED - 2.9% 8:30 AM US Core PPI YoY (Feb) MED - 3.6% 9:45 AM CANADA BoC Interest Rate Decision HIGH 2.25% 2.25% 10:00 AM US Factory Orders MoM (Jan) MED 0.4% −0.7% 10:30 AM US EIA Crude Oil Inventories MED - 3.824M 10:30 AM CANADA BoC Press Conference HIGH - - 2:00 PM US Fed Interest Rate Decision HIGH 3.75% 3.75% 2:00 PM US FOMC Economic Projections + Dot Plot HIGH - - 2:00 PM US FOMC Statement HIGH - - 2:30 PM US FOMC Press Conference (Powell) HIGH - - 3:00 PM ARGENTINA Unemployment Rate (Q4) MED - 6.6% 5:30 PM BRAZIL Copom Selic Rate Decision HIGH 14.75% 15.00%

Wednesday - March 18- FOMC + dot plot (2:00 PM), Copom Selic (5:30 PM), BoC (9:45 AM), US PPI (8:30 AM), EZ final CPI, Chile Q4 GDP. The most consequential session of Q1 2026.

The quarter's most loaded session. Chile Q4 GDP (7:30 AM) opens the day - after a −0.1% QoQ contraction in Q3, markets need to see stabilization ahead of the Kast government taking office. US PPI (8:30 AM, cons. 0.3% MoM vs. 0.5%) is the last inflation input before the FOMC - a hot print would reinforce the hold narrative; a cool one would fuel cut expectations. BoC (9:45 AM, cons. hold 2.25%) goes first among central banks. Then the main event: FOMC (2:00 PM) with the dot plot and SEP. The current median dot shows one 25 bps cut for 2026 - any shift to two cuts is dovish, zero cuts is hawkish. Powell's press conference (2:30 PM) will address tariff inflation, Iran-driven oil prices, and the transition to incoming Chair Warsh. After US markets close, Copom (5:30 PM, cons. 14.75% vs. 15.00%) delivers what would be Brazil's first rate cut since the tightening plateau - a landmark signal for LATAM monetary policy.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 3:00 AM UK Average Earnings ex Bonus (Jan) MED 4.0% 4.2% 3:00 AM UK Claimant Count Change (Feb) MED 24.5K 28.6K 3:00 AM UK Unemployment Rate (Jan) MED 5.3% 5.2% 6:00 AM EU EZ Construction Output MoM (Jan) MED - 0.88% 6:00 AM EU EZ Wages YoY (Q4) MED - 3.00% 8:00 AM UK BoE Interest Rate Decision HIGH 3.75% 3.75% 8:00 AM UK BoE MPC Meeting Minutes HIGH - - 8:00 AM US Building Permits (Jan) MED 1.376M 1.455M 8:30 AM US Initial Jobless Claims HIGH 215K 213K 8:30 AM US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing (Mar) HIGH 17.5 16.3 8:30 AM US Philly Fed Prices Paid (Mar) MED - 38.90 9:15 AM EU ECB Interest Rate Decision HIGH 2.15% 2.15% 9:15 AM EU ECB Deposit Facility Rate HIGH 2.00% 2.00% 9:45 AM EU ECB Press Conference (Lagarde) HIGH - - 10:00 AM US New Home Sales (Jan) MED 723K 745K 11:00 AM COLOMBIA Trade Balance (Jan) MED - −$1.178B 11:00 AM COLOMBIA Imports YoY (Jan) MED - 7.10% 1:00 PM US Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q1) MED 2.7% 2.7% 1:30 PM BRAZIL Foreign Exchange Flows MED - −3.897B 3:00 PM ARGENTINA Trade Balance (Feb) MED - $1,987M 11:00 PM JAPAN BoJ Interest Rate Decision HIGH 0.75% 0.75%

Thursday - March 19Claims, Philly Fed, UK labor data, Colombia trade, and the FOMC aftermath drive the session.

The central bank cascade continues. BoE (8:00 AM, cons. hold 3.75%) comes first - the MPC vote split (cons. 6-3 hold) and UK unemployment (cons. 5.3% vs. 5.2%) will determine Sterling's direction. Claims (cons. 215K) and Philly Fed (cons. 17.5 vs. 16.3) provide real-time US data in the FOMC aftermath. The ECB (9:15 AM, cons. hold 2.15%, with new staff inflation and growth projections) follows - with final February CPI confirmed at 1.9%, Lagarde's press conference - accompanied by new staff projections that will update the 1.9% 2026 inflation forecast - will reveal whether below-target inflation, the Iran oil shock, and defense-spending fiscal expansion shift the policy calculus. Colombia trade balance (prior −$1.178B) and Argentina's trade data round out the LATAM slate. The BoJ closes the overnight session (cons. hold 0.75%), with Governor Ueda's press conference (Friday morning Asia) watched for any shift toward further normalization.

Time Region Event Impact Cons. Prior 3:00 AM EU German PPI MoM / YoY (Feb) MED 0.3% / - −0.6% / −3.0% 3:00 AM UK Public Sector Net Borrowing (Feb) MED −8.70B −30.40B 5:00 AM EU Italian Trade Balance (Jan) MED 5.650B 6.037B 5:00 AM EU EZ Current Account (Jan) MED 17.2B 14.6B 6:00 AM EU EZ Trade Balance (Jan) MED - 12.6B 8:00 AM MEXICO Aggregate Demand QoQ / YoY (Q4) MED - 0.70% / 1.10% 8:00 AM MEXICO Private Spending QoQ / YoY (Q4) MED - 1.10% / 1.60% 8:30 AM CANADA Core Retail Sales MoM (Jan) MED 1.2% 0.1% 8:30 AM CANADA Retail Sales MoM (Jan) MED −0.4% −0.4% 3:00 PM ARGENTINA GDP YoY (Q4) HIGH - 3.3% 3:00 PM ARGENTINA Retail Sales YoY (Jan) MED - 25.5%

Friday - March 20- Vernal Equinox. Post-central-bank digestion. Mexico aggregate demand, Argentina GDP, German PPI, EZ trade, and positioning data close the week.

Digestion day. Markets process five central bank decisions from the prior 48 hours. Mexico's Q4 Aggregate Demand (prior +0.70% QoQ) and Private Spending (prior +1.10% QoQ) provide the first read on Mexico's economy under continued USMCA uncertainty. Argentina Q4 GDP (prior +3.3% YoY) captures the Milei-era recovery trajectory - consensus expects continued expansion after the deep 2024 contraction. German PPI (cons. 0.3% MoM vs. −0.6%) signals whether producer-level deflation is ending in Europe's largest economy. Canada Retail Sales round out G7 data. Japan's Vernal Equinox closure means thinner Asian liquidity, concentrating any post-BoJ FX moves into European hours.

The Bottom Line

Five central banks in 24 hours. The FOMC dot plot is the week's single most important output - not the rate decision itself (a hold is nearly certain), but whether the committee sees one or two cuts in 2026, and how they've incorporated tariff and geopolitical inflation into their forecasts. Powell's press conference will either validate the "patient" narrative or crack it open. For LATAM, Copom's expected cut to 14.75% is the headline - Brazil's first easing since the aggressive tightening cycle, informed by Monday's IBC-Br activity data and the IPCA inflation read. Chile's Q4 GDP on Super Wednesday sets the macro backdrop for the incoming Kast government. Colombia's industrial production and trade data test the BanRep transmission mechanism. Argentina's Q4 GDP on Friday gauges whether the Milei recovery has structural legs. The ECB and BoE holds are expected, but Lagarde and Bailey's post-decision language on growth risks could reset EM carry trade positioning. This is a week where positioning matters more than prediction. Trade accordingly.

All times Eastern (ET) · PREVIOUS LATAM PULSE · March 2–6 Calendar · Sources: Investing, TradingEconomics, CME FedWatch, central bank calendars · Published by The Rio Times