Türkiye Pledges to Resist Provocations Amid Middle East Tensions

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday that Ankara will resist all forms of provocations amid rising regional tensions, emphasizing that the country is determined not to be drawn into the ongoing conflict. Speaking alongside Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Ankara, Fidan highlighted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is firmly opposed to involvement in what he called an “unjust war.”Fidan underscored that while Türkiye has strong deterrence and military capabilities, the priority is to activate diplomacy to prevent further escalation. He said the government is closely monitoring developments following the joint Israeli and US attacks on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s retaliatory drone and missile strikes against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets.

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