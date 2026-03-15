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Türkiye Supports Iranian People, Condemns Attacks on other Countries
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz emphasized on Friday that while Ankara supports the Iranian people, it considers Iran’s attacks on friendly and neighboring countries unacceptable.
Speaking to CNN Türk, Yilmaz said Türkiye maintains a principled approach to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. “Türkiye supports the Iranian people and clearly views attacks against neighboring countries as unacceptable,” he stated.
Regarding recent missiles launched from Iran toward Türkiye, Yilmaz said the government assesses the situation calmly. “Türkiye is a state with traditions. Decisions are not made based on emotions or sudden reactions. We analyze events from multiple perspectives, weighing both short- and long-term consequences,” he explained.
Yilmaz added that Ankara has repeatedly warned against such attacks and hopes they will not occur again, while continuing to take necessary precautions against all threats.
Speaking to CNN Türk, Yilmaz said Türkiye maintains a principled approach to the ongoing conflict involving Iran. “Türkiye supports the Iranian people and clearly views attacks against neighboring countries as unacceptable,” he stated.
Regarding recent missiles launched from Iran toward Türkiye, Yilmaz said the government assesses the situation calmly. “Türkiye is a state with traditions. Decisions are not made based on emotions or sudden reactions. We analyze events from multiple perspectives, weighing both short- and long-term consequences,” he explained.
Yilmaz added that Ankara has repeatedly warned against such attacks and hopes they will not occur again, while continuing to take necessary precautions against all threats.
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