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Bangladeshi FM to Visit Türkiye for Working Talks
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is set to make a working visit to Türkiye on Saturday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The ministry confirmed on Friday via its official account on US social media platform X that Rahman will be in Türkiye on March 14. Additional details regarding the purpose or agenda of the visit were not immediately disclosed.
The ministry confirmed on Friday via its official account on US social media platform X that Rahman will be in Türkiye on March 14. Additional details regarding the purpose or agenda of the visit were not immediately disclosed.
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