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Bangladeshi FM to Visit Türkiye for Working Talks

Bangladeshi FM to Visit Türkiye for Working Talks


2026-03-15 04:48:33
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is set to make a working visit to Türkiye on Saturday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministry confirmed on Friday via its official account on US social media platform X that Rahman will be in Türkiye on March 14. Additional details regarding the purpose or agenda of the visit were not immediately disclosed.

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