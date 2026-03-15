Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls: NDA Leaders Confident Of Winning All 5 Seats

As Bihar gears up for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in the state exuded strong confidence, asserting that all five of their candidates will win by a "huge margin." The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States to fill 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16.

NDA Leaders Confident of Sweep

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Janta Dal (United) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said that the opposition is nervous because they know only the "NDA government does development." "Entire NDA is united on this, the way it was during Bihar elections... We will win with a huge margin on all 5 seats... The opposition is nervous because they know only this government does development..." he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Maithili Thakur said that the preparation was done so that there will be no shortfall tomorrow. "Today, the entire technical setup was done so that there is no shortfall tomorrow... We are fully confident of victory, our candidate is very strong..." she added.

Further speaking on the election, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary added, "A mock poll is being conducted. Rajya Sabha elections haven't happened in Bihar for a very long time, so everyone is being explained. We will win all five seats..."

Opposition 'Scared', Keeping MLAs Under Lock and Key: Ramkripal Yadav

Commenting on the NDA leaders' meeting, Bihar Minister Ramkripal Yadav also added that their candidates from all five seats will win by a "huge majority." "This is a customary courtesy meeting with our leader... All five of our candidates will win by a huge majority... Udhar ka vote bhi idhar le lenge," he said.

He further noted, "If they (RJD) have kept any MLA under house arrest and a complaint comes from the MLA, then the law will take its course."

Ramkripal Yadav also reaffirmed party unity and assured victory, saying that the opposition was scared that their people would run away and they've kept them under lock and key. "We will all unite and vote, and ensure victory for all five of our candidates. Our five candidates will win by huge margins. The opposition is scared that their people will run away, so they've kept them under lock and key..." he said.

Election Details

The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

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