Gulveer Singh Shatters National Half-Marathon Record In New York

Gulveer Singh Sets New National Record

India's star distance runner, Gulveer Singh, improved the national men's half-marathon (21km) record in New York on Sunday. According to an Athletics Federation of India (AFI) release, the 27-year-old army runner clocked 59:42 to finish third at the New York City Half Marathon 2026. Adriaan Wildschutt of South Africa was first with a time of 59:30, followed by Moroccan-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi, whose time was 59:41.

The previous national record of 1:00:30 was set by steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable in 2020 at the Delhi Half Marathon.

A Prolific Record Holder

Singh is the first Indian distance runner to hold multiple national records, ranging from the 3,000m track to the 25km road race. The Asian Games medallist also holds the men's 5,000m and 10,000m track records.

Singh had a good run at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m track races.

Future Aspirations and Preparations

This year, he is confident of a podium finish at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July and the Asian Games in September. "I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races," he said.

The army runner is currently based out of Colorado Springs in the USA. (ANI)

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