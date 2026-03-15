Karur Stampede: Actor Vijay Grilled By CBI In New Delhi Over 41 Deaths

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay left from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi after the investigative agency questioned him in the Karur stampede case on Sunday. Vijay was seen smiling, waving to the crowd gathered outside the CBI headquarters.

Background of the Karur Stampede Case

On September 27, last year, during the public outreach programme of TVK leader Vijay in Karur, a crowd stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. The Karur stampede case was transferred to the CBI from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) following an order from the Supreme Court, which emphasised the need for an independent and impartial probe.

CBI Probe Focuses on Multiple Lapses

Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur. The investigation continues to scrutinise various aspects of the rally, including crowd management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival, and coordination between party organisers and local authorities.

Discrepancy in Arrival Time and Crowd Control

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control.

Organisational Responsibility and Event Permissions

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed.

Absence of Prior Risk Assessment and Basic Facilities

Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd.

Investigation into Vijay's Caravan and Awareness

The movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the gathering is also under investigation, with the CBI examining how it passed through the dense crowd and whether there was adequate coordination with local police.

The agency is further probing when Vijay became aware of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed. Questions on the exact time of his arrival and departure from the venue are also part of the ongoing inquiry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)