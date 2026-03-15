Jaishankar In Brussels For High-Level Consultations With EU Counterparts

Jaishankar Arrives in Brussels for EU Consultations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday arrived in Brussels for consultations with his European counterparts. He was received warmly by the Charge d'Affaires of India, M. Balaji. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Arrived in Brussels for consultations with European Union counterparts. Look forward to my meetings starting this evening."

Visit Aims to Deepen Strategic Partnership

Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg in a post on X stated, "Cd'a Dr M Balaji received Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on arrival in Brussels today for a two-day official visit."

Earlier in the day, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Brussels, Belgium, from March 15-16 2026 at the invitation of European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to interact with Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU Member States at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

During the visit, EAM will also hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union and his counterparts from Belgium and other EU Member States. The visit of EAM coming soon after the historic 16th India-EU Summit is expected to further deepen India's Strategic Partnership with the European Union.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, represented the EU at the 16th EU-India summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the summit.

"Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners," Costa said, as quoted in a statement by the EU.

The summit offered an opportunity to deliver on the EU-India strategic partnership with the conclusions of negotiations on the free trade agreement and the signing of the EU-India security and defence partnership. (ANI)

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