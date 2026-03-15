Massive Fire Guts Scrap Warehouse In Pimpri Chinchwad No Casualties

A huge fire broke out in a scrap warehouse of Rupinagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday, officials said. According to Fire Officer Chandrashekhar Phule, a total of eight fire trucks rushed to the spot and carried out operations to douse the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident; meanwhile, the cause of fire is yet to be revealed.

Official Recounts Response

"At around 2:08 PM, we received a fire alert. Following that, we dispatched every fire engine from the Tarawade-Chikhali jurisdiction to the site. When we arrived, the fire was still burning, and seeing its intensity, we coordinated with five nearby fire stations. Altogether, eight fire trucks were working at the scene. The fire has now been completely extinguished," the official told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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