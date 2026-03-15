ECI Should Be Neutral, Ensure Fair Polls: CPI Gen Secy D Raja

D Raja Expresses Concerns Over ECI's Neutrality

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja on Sunday expressed concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and said that the constitutional body should function neutrally and should not be biased. Speaking with ANI, the CPI General Secretary underscored the responsibilities of ECI, stating that it should ensure free and fair elections, without leaving space for suspicion or questions over the election process. He referred to the alleged instances of vote chori in Bihar and the alleged deletion of eligible voters in West Bengal, reiterating his stance regarding the proper functioning of the EC.

"The election commission is not able to convince the people. What is going on in West Bengal? We saw what happened in Bihar, vote-chori, all these campaigns were there in Bihar. The Election Commission is a constitutional body, and it should function as a constitutional body neutrally, without giving any scope for people to suspect or question the functions of the Election Commission as a biased one. It should ensure free and fair elections in the country... The eligible voter should go and exercise the right to vote. If an eligible voter is denied the right to vote, then who should be questioned? Obviously, the election commission. That's what the Election Commission should understand...," he said.

ECI Announces Assembly Election Schedule

His remarks come after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections, detailing a multi-phase polling roadmap for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry beginning from April 9.

'Pure Electoral Rolls are Bedrock of Democracy': CEC

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday said voters in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will head to the polls in a single-phase election. The CEC emphasised the importance of maintaining "pure electoral rolls" in elections, calling them the "bedrock of any democracy."

"Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of any democracy. With this objective, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is being conducted as per Article 326 of the Constitution to ensure that no eligible elector is left out, while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll. I congratulate all the Booth Level Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers and all election officials who were involved in this work for ensuring its smooth conduct and completion. It has been a massive democratic exercise," the CEC said.

State-wise Polling Dates

On April 9, assembly polls will be held in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry in a single Phase. It will be followed by Tamil Nadu where Assembly polls will be held in a single Phase on April 23. West Bengal will also hold the first phase of polling on the same day and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)

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