Kerala Polls: UDF To Declare Candidates In 24 Hrs, Eyes 100+ Seats

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Sunday said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates for the upcoming state Assembly elections will be declared within 24 hours.

UDF Confident of Victory, Eyes 100+ Seats

Satheesan expressed confidence that the UDF will win over 100 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, citing the alliance's record performance in local body polls.

Speaking to the reporters in Kochi, Satheesan said, "The UDF candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election will be declared within 24 hours. We had pointed out the drawbacks of the Left government. It's 25 days to end misrule in Kerala."

"Team UDF is returning with absolute confidence, aiming to secure over 100 seats in Kerala. Having achieved a record victory in the local body elections, the UDF is set to reclaim every area where the government has failed. The people will stand with the UDF against a government that has ruined the state. Notably, seats have not been distributed based on internal factions in any district. Following discussions in Delhi tomorrow, the official announcement will be made from there. Mission 2026 aims for over 100 seats, and that victory will certainly happen in the upcoming election," he said.

LDF Vows to Retain Power for Third Term

Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh expressed confidence that the LDF will retain power in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. "We are all set to repeat the victory. The candidate seats are finalised and will be announced shortly... Our candidates are already active in the field... The opposition is creating total chaos. The state will see hectic campaigning by LDF in the coming times... We will record history by retaining power for the third term," Sandosh told ANI.

Election Schedule Announced

The 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced today, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4.

Key Dates and Model Code of Conduct

The Model Code of Conduct comes into place from today, setting in process elections to the 140-member State Assembly, which is also known as the Kerala Niyamasabha. The tenure of the current assembly is scheduled to end on May 23. The last date for filing nominations is March 23, with scrutiny of nominations on March 24 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures on March 26. (ANI)

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